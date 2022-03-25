The yen — already undervalued around a six-year low against the dollar — has scope to plunge further and could drop by close to another fifth to a level unseen since the last century.

That’s the view of Societe Generale SA strategist Albert Edwards, who reckons the unraveling of Japan’s currency, which reached 122.42 per dollar on Friday, the lowest level since December 2015, has the potential to take it to around 150 “as traders get the bit between their teeth.” The yen’s depreciation could also have knock-on implications across the region and help spur further depreciation of China’s yuan, according to Edwards.

“When the yen breaks, it moves sharply,” he wrote in a note to clients. “Despite being incredibly undervalued and oversold, the yen could yet plunge from here as FX traders, stupefied into boredom by the lack of FX volatility in recent years, see the yen’s decline as a trading opportunity and climb aboard.”

The recent surge in the dollar against the yen has been fueled in large part by climbing Treasury yields as traders adjust to an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve seeking to curb skyrocketing inflation. The yen has been kept in check by a relatively dovish Bank of Japan, which shows little inclination toward raising rates even as the fallout from the war in Ukraine on commodity markets fuels price gains around the world.

Japan’s exposure to higher oil prices as a net importer means the yen has lost some of its luster as a haven, failing to benefit much from periodic bouts of risk aversion that the war has prompted.

The currency has fallen around 6% versus the dollar in 2022, the worst performer among developed-market peers. On Thursday, it pushed through 122 per dollar to touch a six-year low.

Moves tend to be sharp for the yen when it does decline, so a depreciation to the 150 per dollar mark isn’t out of the question, according to Edwards. A move to that level, which hasn’t been breached since 1990, would mark a decline of more than 18% from Thursday’s low.

Cheap valuation

Still, others point to the currency’s attractive valuation — it ranks cheapest among major peers on a real effective exchange rate basis, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

And a small change in rhetoric from policymakers — who have a tacit weak yen policy — could precipitate a large reversal in sentiment, according to Gavekal Research analyst Udith Sikand.

“The yen’s real effective exchange rate is at its most undervalued in nearly half a century, and open interest data from the currency futures market suggest the short yen trade is getting increasingly crowded,” he wrote in a note Thursday. “There is little more dangerous than a safe bet in the foreign exchange market.”

China impact

A further weakening of the yen could have major implications for China too. Faced with a weakening currency of a major regional competitor, Beijing may look to devalue its own currency, Edwards said.

The yuan is already under pressure, with the People’s Bank of China last week making a push to weaken the currency through its fixings and the prospects for further monetary easing there are growing. Add to that a resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns and concerns about growth, and the renminbi, as the Chinese currency is also known, could well have room to go lower.

“The super weak yen of 2013-15, by driving down other competing Asian currencies, ultimately led us to the August 2015 renminbi devaluation,” Edwards wrote. “And once again, a weak yen is leaving the renminbi looking increasingly overvalued.”