Japan hopes to establish an agency for children and family affairs in fiscal 2023 to address child abuse, bullying and various other problems related to children in an integrated way.

The government adopted a basic policy for the new agency in December 2021 and a bill to establish the agency last month, aiming to eliminate sectionalism in administrative functions and provide seamless support in related areas regardless of child age.

Problems relating to children have become increasingly serious in Japan. The number of abuse cases handled by child consultation centers in fiscal 2020, which ended in March last year, rose to an all-time high of 205,044, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The relative poverty rate, defined as the share of individuals living in households with incomes below half of the median income adjusted for family size, stands at 48.1% for single-parent households, higher than the average rate for member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In addition, the number of births continues to decrease.

Currently, separate government agencies are involved in administrative services for children in the absence of an organization serving as the “control tower” for them. For example, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is in charge of education for children, while the welfare ministry oversees nurseries. The Cabinet Office handles measures to tackle the low birthrate, whereas child abuse is dealt with by the National Policy Agency and the Justice Ministry.

Yoshihide Suga, while in office as prime minister, proposed the creation of a new agency to eliminate the vertical segmentation of administrative functions for children and carry them out in a consolidated way.

“I will place policy for children at the center of this country’s society,” incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who succeeded Suga in October last year, said in his policy address to parliament on Jan. 17, pledging to promote measures to deal with the low birthrate and the policy for children as pressing issues.

The new agency will be established as an external organization of the Cabinet Office under the direct control of the prime minister. It will have a minister authorized to make recommendations to other government ministries and agencies.

The agency will oversee nurseries and certified kodomoen kindergarten-nursery hybrids, with kindergartens remaining under the education ministry’s supervision. While clerical duties involving some 200 workers will be transferred to the new agency from other government ministries and agencies, officials involved in the creation of the agency hope to have a workforce larger than that number.

Family-related social expenditures, or the total of child care benefits, child care leave allowances and other family-related government expenditures, account for 1.65% of gross domestic product in Japan, higher than 0.63% for the United States, but much lower than some other advanced economies, such as 2.93% for France, 3.19% for Britain and 3.42% for Sweden.

The ratio should be kept at 3% every year in order for Japan to “address the falling population earnestly and achieve a V-shaped rebound in it,” said Seiko Noda, minister in charge of measures against the declining birthrate.

The new agency should be the origin sparking a movement that makes people believe that “it is good to have and raise children in this country,” Noda said.

But the basic plan does not mention a specific amount of funds needed, merely stating that “adequate and stable financial resources will be secured.”

“Many children have fallen into a crevice between education and welfare,” Shigeo Kodama, professor at the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Education, said, pointing to children who are unable to receive adequate support.

“I think the poverty of children and the low rate of birth will possibly move toward settlement if a system is established to raise children through the support of the whole society, without the task being left entirely to families,” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)