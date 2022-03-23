Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen agreed Tuesday that any attempts to change the status quo by force would not be tolerated in reference to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Abe posted on his personal Twitter account that the pair had reached the consensus during a virtual meeting to exchange opinions on the issue. With China ramping up military pressure on Taiwan, Tsai said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “was not without implications” for her people, according to Japanese lawmakers.

Their talks coincided with a general meeting in Tokyo of a Japanese nonpartisan parliamentary group dedicated to promoting relations with Taiwan.

Tsai was also receptive when Abe indicated his desire to visit Taiwan.

“I would like to welcome you,” she was quoted as saying, according to sources close to the matter.

Both Abe and Tsai agreed that close cooperation between Japan and Taiwan would contribute to stability in East Asia, while reaffirming the need to work together with the international community, the sources added.