Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering dispatching Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa to Poland to support Ukrainian people fleeing Russia’s invasion, informed sources said Wednesday.

During the trip, Furukawa is expected to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the sources said.

Over 3.59 million Ukrainians had fled the country as of Tuesday, according to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Of them, 2.14 million people escaped to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine. The figure is far higher than some 540,000 and 360,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania and Moldova, respectively.

The Japanese government is considering support measures for Ukrainians heading to Japan to flee the Russian aggression.