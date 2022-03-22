Russia said Monday it was abandoning talks with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty, due to Tokyo’s tough response to Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Russia responded after Japan acted with Group of Seven partners to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.

Japan and Russia have complex relations and did not sign a peace treaty after World War II because of a lingering dispute over four islands claimed by Moscow in the closing days of the conflict.

“The Russian side, in the current conditions, does not intend to continue talks with Japan on the peace treaty,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said this was “due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country.”

Moscow also said it was also ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands and was pulling out of talks on joint economic activity there.

“All the responsibility for the harm to our bilateral cooperation and the interests of Japan itself lies with … Tokyo,” the ministry said, accusing Japan of “consciously choosing an anti-Russian course.”

Vladmir Putin | RIA NOVOSTI / VIA REUTERS

With Russia’s announcement, the peace-treaty talks are likely to be stalled for the time being, as Tokyo has unveiled a series of sanctions against Moscow, including stripping the country of its “most-favored nation” trade status and freezing assets owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who resigned in 2020, met dozens of times to attempt to resolve the long-running territorial dispute.

Japan claims the Soviet Union illegally seized the four islands — Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets — soon after Japan’s surrender in World War II in August 1945, while Moscow argues the move was legitimate.

The four islands are called the Northern Territories by Japan and the Southern Kurils by Russia.

During a 2018 summit meeting between Abe and Putin, the two countries reaffirmed they would carry out peace-treaty talks based on a 1956 joint declaration, which states that the two smaller islands — Shikotan and the Habomai islet group — will be handed over to Japan following the conclusion of a peace treaty.

In July 2020, however, Russia’s amended Constitution took effect, with a provision barring Moscow from transferring any of its territory.

Fumio Kishida | BLOOMBERG

The development means that Russia is unlikely to make a compromise with Japan regarding the disputed islands. The decades-long territorial row has prevented the two countries from concluding a peace treaty.

While Japan’s government under Abe had avoided describing the four islands as an integral part of Japanese territory in an apparent effort not to impact the peace-treaty talks with Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida used the phrase at a parliament debate on March 7 following the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida has taken a stance of prioritizing the return of the four islands to Japan in peace-treaty talks with Russia, but negotiations have shown little progress.

Kishida’s government has taken a number of other steps in a united front with allies and partners in targeting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including pressing his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Saturday to join in the condemnation.