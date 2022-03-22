The Japanese government will provide additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries accepting Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

“Given the growing need for humanitarian support and the tough situations in neighboring countries, we want to add humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the surrounding countries further,” Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament.

Japan has already provided emergency humanitarian aid worth about ¥12 billion ($100 million) to Ukraine and others.

Kishida also said that government agencies will work together to support the lives of Ukrainians arriving in Japan and help them find jobs.