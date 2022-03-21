With the peak for cherry blossoms in the U.S. capital forecast for later this week, the opening ceremony of the National Cherry Blossom Festival was held Sunday at a Washington theater.

The annual spring festival returned to an in-person format for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. Prior to the pandemic, more than 1.5 million people had visited the capital annually to enjoy the cherry blossoms along the Potomac River, as well as a series of Japan-related events.

The cherry blossoms serve as a reminder of the friendship between the United States and Japan. This year marks the 110th anniversary of the 1912 gift of 3,000 nursery cherry trees to Washington from Tokyo’s then-mayor, Yukio Ozaki.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who serves as honorary chairwoman of the festival, said in a video message, “Since receiving them more than a century ago, Japan’s cherry trees have become so much more than a gift of diplomacy.”

“Like the ‘yujou‘ — or friendship — they represent, the roots of the cherry blossoms have grown deep. Now, they are part of who we are, adding to the unique and beautiful character of our capital,” she said.

Japanese Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita said the cherry blossoms have become “a living symbol” of Japan-U.S. friendship and he believes the festival this year will be a special celebration of “freedom” after living under the shadow of the pandemic for two years.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden in a video message during the opening ceremony of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, in Washington, on Sunday | KYODO

The ceremony featured performances by shamisen player Keisho Ohno, as well as musical group Minyo Crusaders, a band that combines Japanese traditional minyo folk songs with various rhythmic backings such as from Latin and Afro-Caribbean music. A samurai performance also took place.

The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom to fall between Tuesday and Friday. The festival will continue through April 17, including a parade and what the organizers call a “cherry-blossom themed” basketball game involving the NBA’s Washington Wizards, to which Rui Hachimura from Japan belongs.