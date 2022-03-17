Japan’s core private-sector machinery orders dropped 2.0% in January from December for the first decline in five months, falling back after increases in orders from both manufacturers and nonmanufacturers the previous month, government data showed Thursday.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from electricity utilities due to their volatility, totaled ¥899.6 billion ($7.6 billion), according to the Cabinet Office.

Despite the fall, the office kept its assessment unchanged that machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, were “picking up,” after an upgrade in December.

In the reporting month the country saw its sixth wave of coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant, which prompted the government to declare a quasi-state of emergency for most of the country’s 47 prefectures.

But a government official said, “It is difficult to decide just on the basis of a single-month decline whether the increase in COVID-19 cases had an impact (on the orders).” The three-month moving average of the orders through December showed an increase of 1.2% following a 2.7% climb in the previous period.

Machinery orders from the manufacturing sector decreased 4.8% to ¥432.2 billion, showing the first decline in three months. The fall came after brisk orders for reactor equipment from electrical machinery makers in the previous month, according to the office.

Orders from nonmanufacturers dropped 1.9% to ¥452.9 billion, following a 0.4% rise in December, in reaction to high demand for transport machinery including cranes from the wholesale and retail trade industries as well as construction machinery from contractors in the previous month.

Orders from overseas, seen as an indicator of future exports, inched up 0.9% to ¥1.3 trillion — supported by a big-ticket order for railway cars — following a 2.8% fall in December. Orders from the public sector sank 13.6% to ¥233.8 billion, after a 1.5% gain in December.

Total orders were down 3.3% to ¥2.8 trillion in January, following a 1.8% rise the previous month.

Looking ahead, the Cabinet Office projected a 0.5% decrease in core orders in the January to March quarter compared with the previous three months.

The government official said the office will pay close attention to downward risks that have been emerging recently, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a further rise in raw material prices.