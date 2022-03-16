Japan will strengthen its consultation system for fertility treatment as its public health insurance program starts covering such treatment in April.

The health ministry plans to integrate related public consultation windows under a single system. The new facilities will help people with specialist advice and provide emotional support to women who feel anxious.

In the fiscal 2022 revision of official medical fees, the public insurance coverage will be extended to fertility treatment such as in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination as part of efforts to shore up the country’s falling birthrate.

Thanks to this, costs of fertility treatment that have been fully paid by patients will be limited to 30% in principle. There will be a limit on how many times people can receive treatment under the health insurance program, along with an age limit.

At present, multiple consultation services related to women’s health and maternity are provided in each prefecture. They will be realigned into a single system in fiscal 2022, which will begin next month.

The new consultation windows will have staff who can provide advice on fertility treatment in general and technical issues like prenatal genetic tests.

The ministry will also take steps to expand emotional support for people who have experienced miscarriages, premature births and stillbirths. In addition, it will back the activities of peer supporters with similar experiences who help those people by sharing their feelings.

In order to create a working environment in which many find it easier to use fertility treatment, the ministry set aside some ¥500 million in the draft fiscal 2022 budget.

The funds will be spent to pay subsidies to small companies that set up a special leave system or allow staggered working hours for people receiving such treatment.

The ministry also plans to step up efforts to raise awareness of foster care and adoption systems at medical institutions offering fertility treatment.