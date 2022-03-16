The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose above the 10,000 threshold Wednesday, coming to 10,221 — down by 602 from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, 21 new fatal cases were confirmed, while the number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by seven from Tuesday to 54.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the seven-day average of new cases came to 8,390.3, down from 9,712.1 a week earlier.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 3,761 cases and 14 deaths, Chiba Prefecture confirmed 3,260 cases and nine deaths, and Hokkaido logged 1,933 cases and five deaths.

On Tuesday, new positive cases across Japan totaled 50,781, down by some 3,000. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 188.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Monday to 1,170.

The government plans to fully lift its COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures when they expire on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The measures are currently in place in 18 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo.