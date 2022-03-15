The number of women who died by suicide in Japan rose for the second straight year in 2021, totaling 7,068, possibly due to the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.

But with fewer men killing themselves, the overall number of suicides in the country inched down by 74 to 21,007. The figure, nevertheless, remained 838 higher than the number in 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The effect of the coronavirus pandemic appears to manifest in various ways,” said a health ministry official working on measures to prevent suicides.

The number of suicides among students of elementary, junior high and high schools dropped 26 to 473 after hitting a record 499 in 2020, but the official said it “was still at a high level that needs to be monitored carefully.”

The number of suicides among women increased 42 in 2021, while for men the figure dropped 116 to 13,939, declining for the 12th consecutive year.

As for the reasons behind suicides by women, health issues were the most common, accounting for 4,375 cases, down 144 from 2020, followed by family problems such as marital discord and pessimism about the family’s future, accounting for 1,357, up 65.

Those citing problems related to economic and life issues increased 29 to 454, with 185 women killing themselves over difficulties making a living, the data showed.

Among students, 11 elementary school, 148 junior high school and 314 high school students died by suicide in 2021, citing such reasons as mental illness including depression, poor academic performance and discord in their relationship with their parents.

The data was compiled by the health ministry based on suicide statistics released by the National Police Agency.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.