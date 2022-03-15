A revised firearms control law took effect Tuesday, essentially banning most people from owning crossbows and requiring those who do to get a permit from their prefecture, following a 2020 incident in Hyogo Prefecture in which a man killed three family members with a crossbow.

Under the revised legislation, legitimate reasons for owning a crossbow are now limited to purposes such as needing one for shooting competitions or animal anesthesia. Current owners must apply for a permit with the public safety commission in their prefecture of residence within six months of the law having taken effect or they must dispose of the weapon.

Anyone using a crossbow without a permit or outside the permissible purposes could serve up to three years in prison or be fined up to ¥500,000. At present, the legislation targets crossbows capable of killing a person — which applies to nearly every crossbow on the market, according to a National Police Agency survey.

Since last year, Japanese police have been collecting crossbows from owners keen to hand them over, and they then dispose of the weapons at no charge. As of Feb. 15, they had collected 2,391 crossbows. But the total number of crossbows and crossbow owners in Japan is unclear, as the weapon could be purchased online and without a permit until now.

The revision cleared parliament in June last year and came in the wake of a 2020 incident in which a man in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, used a crossbow to kill his family — including his mother and grandmother.

The incident prompted the Hyogo Prefectural Government to introduce an ordinance to keep tabs on crossbow owners. The measure, passed in October 2020, sparked a move to further regulate the use of crossbows under the Swords and Firearms Possession Control Law.

The Hyogo ordinance applies only to crossbows with a draw weight of approximately 14 kilograms or more, but residents of any age who buy a new crossbow have been required to register with the prefecture.

As of October 2020, there were 28 prefectures — including Hyogo — with ordinances banning the purchase of crossbows for children under the age of 18.

Following the revision, no one under 18 will be able to own a crossbow, and permits must be renewed every three years. Training sessions are required to receive a permit. Retailers will also be prohibited from selling crossbows without verifying the purchaser’s permit.

Between 2010 and 2020, police handled 37 cases involving crossbows. Not all cases resulted in arrests, but four were murder cases, while another six cases involved attempted murder charges.