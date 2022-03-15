The Air Self-Defense Force said Tuesday it conducted its first joint exercise with the U.S. Air Force involving their respective F-35A advanced stealth fighter jets.
The drill over the Sea of Japan off northeastern Japan last Thursday marked “a major milestone in the improvement of the ASDF’s ability and Japan-U.S. joint response capabilities,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.
The air-to-air combat training conducted west of Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture involved four F-35As from Japan and four from the United States.
Japan has begun deploying F-35As to boost the country’s defense capabilities against China and Russia, with plans to acquire a total of 147 F-35s, including 105 units of the air force variant, as one of its mainstay fighter jets.
Known as a fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A has a stealthy body that can evade radar detection and is equipped with a high-performance radar system that can detect ballistic missiles.
Japan’s F-35As were first deployed to Misawa in January 2018 to respond to airspace incursions and engage in surveillance activities on North Korea.
