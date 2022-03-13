Major Japanese electronics makers are expected to offer a monthly pay scale increase of ¥1,500 in this year’s ongoing shunto management-labor spring wage negotiations, informed sources said.

The size of increase is likely to exceed the previous year’s hike of ¥1,000-¥1,200 as the electronics makers’ earnings are now recovering from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electronics makers, including Hitachi Ltd. and NEC Corp., are slated to grant a pay scale hike for the ninth straight year.

The labor unions of the companies demanded a pay scale increase of ¥3,000, up by ¥1,000 from the previous year. Six major electronics makers are scheduled to present their responses Wednesday.

Among other industries, Toyota Motor Corp. concluded its shunto talks on Wednesday by fully meeting the wage and bonus demands of its labor union. Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have shown their plans to fully accept labor union demands.

The focal point is on whether higher wages and bonuses will be offered at other industries as the business outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain due to the conflict in Ukraine.

