The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 9,164 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, falling by more than 1,600 week on week.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 8,874.1, falling from 11,147.6 a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by four from Friday to 62. Tokyo also reported 14 deaths linked to the virus.

The central government is considering fully lifting its COVID-19 quasi-emergency currently covering 18 of the country’s 47 prefectures when they expire on March 21, informed sources said earlier Saturday.

The 18 prefectures include Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi. The government expects occupancy rates for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, which remain at high levels mainly in major cities, to drop.

As of Thursday, the number of new COVID-19 infection cases fell week on week in 15 of the 18 prefectures, showing signs that the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant is subsiding.