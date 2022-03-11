The Naha District Court’s Okinawa branch on Thursday ordered the government to pay about ¥1.34 billion in damages for noise pollution from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station in Okinawa Prefecture.

In the lawsuit, a group of around 3,200 residents living near the Futenma base claimed that they were suffering from the noise of U.S. military aircraft. They did not demand a flight suspension.

In a similar lawsuit filed by a different group of local residents, the Supreme Court ordered the government to pay damages while rejecting the plaintiffs’ demand for a flight halt.

Handing down the ruling on Thursday, Presiding Judge Kenta Adachi recognized the noise damage from the U.S. base.

Following the court decision, the plaintiffs indicated that they are considering filing an appeal.

The plaintiffs live in areas where noise levels are at least 75 on the so-called weighted equivalent continuous perceived noise level, which the government refers to when deciding whether to implement noise insulation work.

The court recognized that the aircraft noise “exceeded the limit that should be tolerated in society.”

He ordered the central government to pay damages of ¥150 per day for residents in areas with noise levels of 75 or over but under 80, and ¥300 per day for those in areas with levels of 80 or over but under 85.

In response to the court decision, the plaintiff group’s head, Kenei Yamashiro, 83, told a news conference, “The noise pollution is a lot more serious than when we filed the lawsuit, with more foreign aircraft flying.”

“We’re not satisfied as there is still a gap between our demand (and the damages awarded),” he said.