The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday said the daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped by 2,053 week on week to 8,464, while 26 deaths were confirmed among those infected.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 9,108.7, falling from 11,255.6 a week earlier.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria decreased by six from Thursday to 58.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture logged 3,344 cases and 14 deaths, while Hyogo Prefecture confirmed 2,864 cases and 21 deaths.

The health ministry said Friday that the nationwide count of severely ill COVID-19 patients declined by 70 from Thursday to 1,252.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 61,155 new cases, down about 9,000 from a week before, while 189 new fatalities were reported among coronavirus patients across the country, including 30 in Tokyo and 26 in Osaka.