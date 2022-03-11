An assistance program has been successfully helping people in northeastern Japan who took shelter at home and missed out on public support after the massive earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.

Under the disaster case management program, aid groups and professionals jointly find out what damage was done to individuals and help them improve their situations.

There are growing calls for the central government to make the program a formal system under law so that it can be used if the country is hit by disasters in the future.

In Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, which was hit hard by the 2011 disaster, some 61,000 residents were living in their houses or at other locations as of late March that year for reasons such as not being able to find a space in a shelter.

Kenya Ito, who leads local aid group Team Okan, immediately provided food and other assistance to some 9,000 people sheltering at their own homes.

While working for such people, Ito, 55, realized that those who stayed at their homes while being affected by the disaster had difficulties rebuilding their lives because they could not make good use of the complicated patchwork of public support systems.

At the time, a central government program offered between ¥1 million and ¥3 million to help repair totally or severely damaged houses and some ¥520,000 to help repair toilets and other necessities in partially damaged houses.

But some people continued living in their damaged houses because of a lack of funds, while others did not know about the municipal government’s subsidy program, Ito said.

He said he thought that no one was helping those left out of public support. In November 2011, he started visiting such people with health care professionals.

They asked residents in detail about how damaged their homes were and how their health was. Based on what they learned, Ito and his associates worked to help resolve residents’ problems in collaboration with lawyers and architects.

Etsuichiro Sato, 77, is one of about 100 people that Ito’s team continues to support.

Authorities assessed his house, whose first floor was flooded due to the tsunami, as severely damaged. Sato decided to repair the house with some ¥3 million of savings and aid money. He ran out of money, however, and was left with mud under the kitchen floor.

Sato was living on some ¥70,000 a month he received as a pension when members of Team Okan visited him. He was cutting back on food expenses so that he could pay a large medical bill for treatment for injuries he sustained because of the disaster.

With support from a lawyer introduced by Ito, Sato explained his medical costs to the municipal government and applied for welfare.

The aid group continues helping Sato with everyday issues.

“I’m grateful that they solved my problems one by one. They saved my life,” Sato said.

Ito and others are urging the central government to adopt the disaster case management program as a formal system. The government plans to look at similar efforts across Japan by the end of March and see whether there are challenges to tackle.

“The government should promptly make a law (for the program) to prepare for disasters such as a Nankai Trough earthquake,” which is predicted to hit the Pacific coast of central and western Japan, said Akihiro Uto, a lawyer in Sendai who works with Team Okan.