It was a photo taken from a helicopter by firefighters in Sendai at 4:09 p.m. on March 11, 2011.

People were evacuating to the rooftop of Arahama Elementary School, as the school and its surrounding area were inundated by black tsunami waters.

That night, TV news ran an urgent bulletin, saying 200 to 300 bodies had been found in the Arahama district of Sendai.

Eleven years have passed since the earthquake-triggered tsunami swept away Arahama — dubbed the “district that disappeared.” There’s nothing left on the cleared land other than the foundations of houses and the remains of the elementary school.

Looking from the riverbank, there are people walking their dogs and a family flying a kite. At a glance, there is no indication that it was once a disaster-hit area. But if you look closely, there are signs that it had been, and still is, scarred from the tsunami.

On the beachside, there is a cenotaph that bears the names of 192 people who died in the disaster as well as a statue of Kannon, the goddess of mercy, standing just under nine meters, the same height as the tsunami that swept the area.

“It’s only been about two years since I’ve been able to come close to the sea,” said a local high school student who visited the area with her friend.

On Feb. 11, Toshihiko Daigaku, 67, who lost his wife, parents, older brother and nephew, visited the area to offer his prayers. As he walked around the city, he began speaking about his memories one after another.

“I want to tell them to appear in my dreams, just for once,” he said.

About 2,200 people in 800 households used to live in the area, but because the municipal government designated the area a disaster-hazard zone, no one is allowed to live there now. The only place that still retains its pre-earthquake appearance is Arahama Elementary School.

Takao Kawamura, 66, who served as the school principal back then, was given the opportunity to work at the school as a storyteller after his retirement, sharing what happened at the during the disaster and in its aftermath, passing his memories to younger generations.

He talks about the 320 students and local residents who survived after they evacuated to the school roof. He talks about a third-grade schoolgirl who died after she left the school before the tsunami swept the area. The news of 200 to 300 bodies having been found in Arahama repeatedly aired on the radio that he listened to with other survivors on the night of the disaster as they waited for rescue.

“The news echoed over and over in the hallway. It was horrible,” Kawamura recalled. “But the truth is, Arahama is a great place.”

Before the disaster, Arahama was a place with strong community bonds. People would gather to enjoy sports events and summer festivals.

Arata Suenaga, 26, who lost his home and left Arahama, holds a fireworks festival every summer so that residents can remember their lives before the disaster.

People from outside of Arahama gather here too and, even for a short time, the place comes alive again.

“It’s sad that this place will only be remembered as a place of tragedy,” said Suenaga. “I want this area to become a place where people gather even if they can’t live there.”