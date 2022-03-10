Japan’s plan to release into the sea treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant would delay the removal of food import restrictions by overseas economies, Japanese fisheries industry executive Kazuhiko Utsumi said in a recent interview.

There is a great deal of concern, especially among fishermen, that the water release will further damage the reputations of food produced in Fukushima Prefecture, said Utsumi, executive director of the Japan Fisheries Association, which comprises groups of fishermen, distributors and processors.

The Japanese government plans to start releasing the water around spring next year. The water contains radioactive tritium from the nuclear plant hit by the earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.

“Even in Japan, some people think that Fukushima food is bad for health,” Utsumi said, adding that 14 economies, including China, still have restrictions in place on food imports from Fukushima and other areas in the Tohoku region.

The water release cannot be accepted from the standpoint of a person involved in the fishery industry, at the time when the reputational damage has not subsided, Utsumi said.

“The water release is likely to make the shell of the restrictions even harder. We would like to see the restrictions be eliminated somehow, but I think that will become a longer way off,” Utsumi said, adding that the water release will bring about an impact in various ways, including on tourism.

The Japanese government plans to release the water into the sea about 1 kilometer offshore from the plant through a newly built undersea tunnel after diluting it over 100 times with seawater. The dilution will make the level of tritium entering the ocean below one-fortieth of the legal limit.

Asked about how he views the government’s plan, Utsumi said, “Even if scientific figures indicate safeness, whether people can actually feel safe is a matter of human psychology. In order to unravel the problem, it’s important to gain trust in measures taken through sufficient dialogue.”

“Local fishermen and the prefectural governor are also opposed to the water release, and the government’s measures have not penetrated yet. It’s important to communicate with each other, trust each other and work to find a point of compromise, otherwise, we won’t be able to accept the plan,” Utsumi said, adding that the same is true for the government’s response to opposition in China and South Korea.

He said the Japan Fisheries Association is encouraging fishery groups in other countries to have them advise governments to abolish the restrictions.

“We’ll also continue to provide support to fishermen who are trying to recover sales channels they lost after the nuclear accident,” Utsumi said.