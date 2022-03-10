The number of suicides linked to the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan totaled 246 in the 11 years to January, according to government data.

One of those was Mutsuko Iitsuka, the wife of 60-year-old Masahiro in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. She took her own life three years ago at the age of 57.

On the night of April 11, 2019, the couple had boiled fish for dinner and went to bed after watching television. They laughed as they fought over the futon as usual.

The next morning, Masahiro woke up alone. He was later notified by police that his wife had died. She did not leave a suicide note, he said.

The Iitsukas experienced the magnitude-9.0 quake and ensuing tsunami that hit eastern and northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011 — a disaster that left 15,900 people dead and more than 2,500 missing.

They survived, but their house in Iwanuma in Miyagi Prefecture was destroyed by the quake and subsequent aftershocks. In August 2011, they moved to temporary housing in Sendai, where 233 prefabricated houses were built.

As head of a neighborhood association, Iitsuka worked hard to prevent people from dying alone. But his wife, who had developed depression before the quake, only grew weaker — at times she even struggled to get out of bed.

In spring of 2015, they moved to a nearby condominium that had been set up as public housing for disaster victims.

As Mutsuko had started to go out with her friends, Masahiro felt their lives had begun to stabilize. “We cannot be disaster victims forever,” he thought and he looked for ways of returning to some form of normalcy.

But after his wife’s death, Iitsuka asked himself why she had died without saying anything to him and if he had overlooked anything unusual.

He never came up with an answer, but he was unable to stop thinking about how things would have been if the disaster never happened.

Several months after her death, he almost followed her. But after being hospitalized, he started to live with his daughter.

Iitsuka now lives quietly with support from his family, but continues hospital visits after being diagnosed with depression. “It will be a very long time before I can draw the line that the disaster is over,” he said.

Suicides are officially associated with the disaster if they meet one of five requirements. For example the location where the body is found or statements from bereaved family members may help determine a link.

The number of such suicides was highest in 2011 at 55. Overall, the number has been on a downward trend, but briefly rose in both 2017 and 2019.

Eiko Moriyama, the head of a nonprofit group in Miyagi working to prevent suicides associated with the disaster, said some survivors had to wait until recent years to unveil their feelings for the first time.

“It is impossible to measure what they are thinking in their heart over the years,” Moriyama said, adding, “Long-term support is still needed.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.