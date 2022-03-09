The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 10,823 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, down 1,870 from a week earlier, with the daily tally rising above 10,000 for the first time in four days.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in the capital was 9,712.1, down from 11,045.0 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria dropped by three from Tuesday to 64, while 28 new fatalities from COVID-19 were confirmed in the city.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture confirmed 3,390 cases and 13 deaths, while Hokkaido logged 1,985 cases and eight deaths.

The health ministry said Wednesday the nationwide count of very ill COVID-19 patients had fallen by 27 from the previous day to 1,321.

On Tuesday, the number of newly reported coronavirus infections nationwide came to 54,024, down by some 11,400 from a week earlier.

Among coronavirus patients, 248 new deaths were confirmed.