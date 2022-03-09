Following the increase in the number of working women over the past decade, moves to have bosses understand what it is like to be a working mother are on the rise.

As women tend to see a need to change the way they work due to childbirth, child-rearing and other life events, the understanding of employers and bosses is essential for them to be successful in their professional careers.

An increasing number of companies are making efforts to raise managers’ awareness, including about other issues such as menstruation and menopause, and to ramp up support for working women.

Getting instructions such as to “add charts to materials needed by tomorrow” over the phone from a boss while preparing dinner at home and asking co-workers still at the office for help in a rush is not uncommon for workers raising children.

Similar scenes were shown to about 60 people in managerial positions through virtual reality goggles — part of a program sponsored by job information provider Recruit Co. — to let them experience a day being a worker struggling to balance work and child-rearing.

In January, Sourire, a company that offers training programs for corporate customers, started online lessons for managers to allow them to experience shorter working hours and child-rearing.

“I hadn’t understood the reality of working shorter hours,” a participant said.

“I felt a need to fundamentally change (the ways we work),” another said.

Some companies have begun to address issues related to pregnancy, menstruation and menopause, things women often find difficult to bring up at the workplace.

An increasing number of companies are making efforts to raise managers’ awareness of issues faced by women and working mothers. | KYODO

In June last year, internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp. introduced a system allowing workers to take up to a year of leave for fertility treatment.

Household goods-maker Kao Corp. allows employees to consult its occupational health physicians about their health issues by email.

“Men and companies can become aware of issues (surrounding women) if women themselves speak up without holding back,” said obstetrician-gynecologist Ruriko Tsushima, who played a leading role in launching Women’s Health Action, a public-private movement for promoting women’s health. Tsushima, who runs her own clinics for women, holds online events to stress the importance of women’s mental and physical health.

According to a survey by the industry ministry, over 40% of female respondents said they have given something up at their workplace due to female health issues.

A series of policy revisions, including obliging companies to draw up stronger action plans to help women play greater roles as part of their careers, are scheduled this year.

With people’s styles of working and sense of values changing drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese industries are also being asked to alter their mindset.