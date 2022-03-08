All staff members of the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine will temporarily move out of the country, the government said Monday, citing security reasons as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

The officials who were originally working in Kyiv will leave from Japan’s liaison office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to the Foreign Ministry.

“The situation in Ukraine is becoming more tense and the risk is significantly increasing also in Lviv,” the ministry said.

Japan will not close the liaison office located near the border with Poland and will resume its operations “once the situation calms down,” it added.

Until then, the ministry said it will support Japanese citizens living in Ukraine, including those trying to evacuate the country, mainly from the Japanese Embassy in Warsaw and its liaison office in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow.

The officials’ exit from Ukraine comes less than a week after Japan decided to temporarily shut its embassy in Kyiv and transfer its entire operation to the office set up in Lviv.

All members of the Group of Seven major developed nations except France and Italy have already moved their embassy officials out of Ukraine, according to the ministry.

Also on Monday, Japan raised its travel alert for Russia to its second-highest level to warn against all trips there, as additional sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have left far fewer flights available and have begun seriously disrupting the local economy and citizens’ lives.

The Foreign Ministry lifted its risk warning to Level 3 on its four-point scale, after European countries and the United States closed off their airspace to Russian flights while Russia shut its airspace in retaliation. The steps leave limited means to enter and leave the country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were roughly 2,400 Japanese nationals in Russia as of Sunday, and the government has urged them to consider leaving the country using commercial flights still available.

The decisions by major credit card companies such as Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. to suspend their operations in Russia have “started to affect the lives of the citizens in the nation as well,” according to the ministry, urging against travel to Russia “regardless of purpose.”

“The impact of economic sanctions on people staying in Russia is expected to become stronger, and various tense situations will arise,” the ministry added.

Japan currently sets the daily cap on entrants from overseas at 5,000 as part of measures against the coronavirus. But Matsuno said the people returning from Russia will not be counted among the limited number of entrants.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Western countries and Japan, among other nations, have decided to impose sanctions on Moscow such as excluding several Russian banks from a key international payment network known as SWIFT to disrupt Russian trade and money transfers.

Last Thursday, Tokyo also raised its travel advisory for Belarus, which has served as an entry point for Moscow’s forces attacking Ukraine, to Level 3.

For areas along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, the ministry has raised the advisory to the highest Level 4, which urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate and not to travel there, citing “the possibility of military conflicts.”

The whole of Ukraine has already been under a Level 4 warning since mid-February, following Russia’s military buildup along its borders with the country ahead of its invasion.