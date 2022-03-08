Japan has decided to review its guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment overseas, government officials said Tuesday, as the country prepared to send supplies from its Self-Defense Forces to conflict-hit Ukraine.

The provision of defense equipment to a country under armed attack is rare for Japan, which is bound by its war-renouncing Constitution. Strict conditions are set for the overseas shipment of defense equipment.

Japan plans to send bulletproof vests and other defense equipment from the Self-Defense Forces to Ukraine. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

The updated guidelines state that “defense equipment assigned by the defense minister based on the SDF law can be provided to Ukraine, which has been invaded in violation of international law,” the officials said.

The guidelines show how the nation’s three overarching principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology should be applied.

Following the revision, Japan plans to send bulletproof vests and other items to Ukraine as requested by the Eastern European nation, a Defense Ministry official said. Shipment was set to start Tuesday evening or later.

The revision plan was unveiled at a meeting of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier in the day.

“Japan must extend as much support as possible as the international community is adding … pressure on Russia,” Hiroyuki Miyazawa, who heads the LDP’s panel on defense, told the meeting.

Japan has strongly criticized Russia’s aggression, saying it has undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in violation of international law. Besides the delivery of defense supplies, Japan has pledged to take in people fleeing from Ukraine.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviewed Japan’s embargo on arms exports in 2014 and adopted the current principles on the transfer of defense equipment.

The shipment of defense supplies to a country “party to a conflict” is banned under the rules.

But the Japanese government has taken the view that the term, meaning “a country against which the U.N. Security Council is taking measures to maintain or restore international peace and security in the event of an armed attack,” does not apply to Ukraine.