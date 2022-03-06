Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pins and key chains of the war-torn country’s flag are selling well in Japan, with people seeking ways to show their support for Ukraine and pray for peace.

Proceeds of the sales of some products are being donated to Ukraine.

Kokkis, an online shop selling goods featuring flags of countries around the world, has been flooded with orders for key chains and pin badges of the Ukrainian flag since the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia.

Such products are selling out soon after they are restocked, according to the shop.

Some customers have sent messages to the shop, with one saying, “I placed my order thinking of Ukraine.”

Another customer said, “I want to wear (an item featuring the Ukrainian flag) as a way to show my opposition to the war.”

The shop has decided not to sell products linked to Russia and its close ally Belarus until the end of the month.

“We usually take a neutral attitude but right now, our priority is to show our opposition to the war,” said the 45-year-old owner of the shop who lives in Kobe.

“I wish for the war to end as soon as possible,” the owner added.

Yamachiku, a maker of chopsticks in the town of Nankan, Kumamoto Prefecture, has been producing chopsticks made from locally grown moso bamboo and painted in blue and yellow.

The company launched the chopsticks, named “Heiwa e no Kakehashi,” or bridge for peace, for ¥1,000 per pair, saying that the proceeds will be fully donated to the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo.

The first batch of 150 pairs sold out in two hours.

After receiving a great response on social media, the company started taking orders again on Friday, this time charging customers ¥1,000 for the product and ¥1,000 for a donation. In just 15 minutes, 850 pairs prepared by the company were sold.

So far, the company has donated ¥1.15 million to Ukraine, including donations made by its employees.

Shogo Yamasaki, 32, senior managing director of the company, said, “We’re aware that continuous humanitarian assistance would be needed even after a ceasefire is achieved, as we’ve learned that from our own experiences” of powerful earthquakes in 2016 and the 2020 rain disaster that hit the Kyushu region.

“We want to continue supporting (Ukraine),” Yamasaki added.