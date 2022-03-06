The central government on Friday adopted a bill to revise the road traffic law that would legalize delivery robots and driverless cars under certain conditions.

The bill, to be introduced during the current session of parliament, also calls for the creation of a permit system for businesses providing such services.

Also planned are new rules on the use of electric kick scooters.

If the bill covering what the government calls Level 4 autonomy is enacted, the new rules will come into force within a year for driverless cars and delivery robots and within two years for electric scooters.

By the end of March 2023, the government aims to realize mobility services using unmanned autonomous vehicles as a means of transportation for elderly people in depopulated areas. The vehicles will be monitored remotely.

According to the bill, businesses hoping to provide transportation services with automated driving technology in specific areas will need to have their operation plans approved by prefectural public safety commissions.

Service providers will also be required to have staffers in place to remotely monitor their operations. The staffers must be ready to dispatch staff if an accident occurs.

The bill stipulates penalties, including the revocation of permits, for traffic violations and failing to take appropriate measures in the event of an accident.

No license will be required for people driving electric kick scooters with maximum speed of 20 kph. However, those under age 16 will not be allowed to ride them.

In principle, electric scooters must be driven on the road, but users will be allowed to drive them on sidewalks if their maximum speed is restricted to 6 kph.

Delivery robots with a maximum speed of up to 6 kph can travel on sidewalks but pedestrians will have the right of way.

Businesses operating such robots will be required to notify local public safety commissions.