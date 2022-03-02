Concern is growing among university officials in Japan that foreign students eager to study in the country may ditch their plans due to the government’s slow move to open the borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the government raised the daily cap on the number of nontourists allowed into the country, including Japanese nationals returning home, by 1,500 to a total of 5,000 as part of easing its border controls, which have been criticized as closed-door policy measures.

However, some 152,000 foreigners have been granted student visas but have yet to be permitted to come to Japan.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, 842 foreign students entered the country in December last year. But there were only 12 new arrivals among them.

At Waseda University, the number of enrolled foreign students fell to 6,762 in the school year that ended in March 2021 from 8,350 the previous year.

The number of foreign students admitted in the 2021 school year ending this month is believed to come to around 300, university officials said.

The decline in the number of foreign students may adversely affect Waseda’s overseas promotion strategy in the future, an official at the university’s international education center said.

“There would be few people who can tell their juniors about good points of Waseda after finishing studying at the university and returning home,” the official said.

At the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, where 600 to 700 foreign students are enrolled in a normal year, 104 exchange students have not been able to come to Japan since April last year.

“The entry restrictions have been a negative message” to students when they choose Japan to study, said Toshifumi Takao, chief of the university’s student exchange division.

About 90 students are hoping to start study in Japan this spring but he said he is not sure how many foreign students can enter the country when the daily limit stands at 5,000.

“We are not sure when they can come.”

According to a survey conducted by a support group for foreign students in January, 45.1% of 3,115 respondents planning to study in Japan were considering cancellation and 22.5% did not rule out the possibility of dropping their plans.

In a survey by the Open the Borders to Safe Study in Japan Association, 46.4% also said they will study other languages in other countries if studying in Japan becomes impossible.

“I cannot make a life plan six months ahead,” one respondent put it. Another person commented, “I felt not welcomed by Japan.”

The situation will worsen unless Japan comes up with a system to allow foreign students in the country assuming a daily life with the coronavirus, said Davide Rossi, the group’s executive director.

He also pointed out that if students miss enrollment in April, they may eventually cancel their plans to come to Japan because the next opportunity will be a half year or one year away.