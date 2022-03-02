The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 12,693 new COVID-19 cases in the capital Wednesday, down by 1,874 from a week earlier.

Thirty-one deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from Tuesday at 68.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture logged 5,225 cases and 23 deaths, while Chiba Prefecture reported 3,824 cases and 14 deaths.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in a serious condition had fallen by four from the previous day to 1,452.

Japan confirmed 65,434 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by over 4,000 from a week before, while 238 new deaths were confirmed.