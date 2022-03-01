Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday dismissed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s suggestion that Japan start discussions on the possibility of a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, a nonnuclear state.

Kishi pushed back against the controversial remark by Abe, whose older brother is known as a security hawk, in a news conference, insisting the need to retain Japan’s nonnuclear principles of not producing, possessing or permitting the introduction of nuclear arms.

“If that framework assumes that U.S. nuclear weapons are deployed in our territory even in peacetime, and they are ready to be carried by our fighter jets in an emergency, that would never be allowed,” Kishi said.

“There are no changes to our adherence to the three nonnuclear principles,” he said, referring to the golden rule long maintained by the nation.

Japan, the only country to have been attacked by atomic bombs, relies on the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

On Sunday, Abe said on a television program that Japan should begin discussions on seeking a nuclear sharing arrangement with the United States similar to NATO’s nuclear deterrence policy, after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine, a non-NATO member, last week.

“It is necessary to understand how the world’s security is maintained. We should not put a taboo on discussions about the reality we face,” said Abe, who heads the largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

China, parts of which were occupied by Japan until 1945, was quick to react, with the Foreign Ministry criticizing Abe’s remarks as a “dangerous trend haunted by the ghost of militarism.”

Speaking during a parliamentary session Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was “unacceptable” for Japan to pursue a nuclear sharing arrangement.

Elected from a constituency in atomic-bombed Hiroshima, Kishida has called for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Concern over nuclear weapons has heightened since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order on Sunday to put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert in the face of continuing resistance by Ukraine’s military and the rollout of economic sanctions by Washington and its allies.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that Japan will strongly call on Russia not to use nuclear weapons, adding Putin’s remarks “could make the situation more unstable.”