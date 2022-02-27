The proportion of people in China who have a favorable impression of Japan has plummeted, a think tank survey showed Saturday.

In the annual survey, conducted by the Japan Press Research Institute in six countries during November and December, 26.3% of people in China said that they feel close to Japan — down by 13.4 percentage points from the previous survey.

The drop was largest on record. Personnel in charge of the research in China explained that the drop was largely due to remarks from Japanese politicians regarding Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province. Researchers also cited a decrease in the amount of favorable information on Japan in line with the suspension of tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials of the institute.

Of the six countries surveyed, the share of people with a good impression of Japan was largest in Thailand, at 93.4%, followed by the United States, at 79.0%, France, at 78.1%, Britain, at 73.3%, and South Korea, at 31.2%.

In the survey, about 1,000 people in each of the six countries gave responses.

The institute launched the survey in 2015. The Chinese part of the survey began in 2016.