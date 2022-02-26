Japan’s additional sanctions on Russia, announced a day after the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, are likely to make the path forward over the long-standing territorial issue between Tokyo and Moscow more uncertain.

Continuing bilateral dialogue on the territorial row over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido appears difficult following Tokyo’s announcement Friday of the sanctions, analysts said.

“It’s important to clearly show that costs will be high for action violating international law,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at Friday’s meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councilors, referring to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

“For the time being, we need to refrain from talking about the territorial issue,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with Putin a number of times while he was in office, helping create momentum for the resolution of the dispute. Tokyo aimed to make progress on the issue through joint economic activities on and around the disputed islands, but bilateral negotiations did not proceed smoothly.

Later, the two sides continued working-level talks while exploring the possibility of resuming negotiations between high-level officials, including their leaders.

The islands, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

A Ukrainian woman residing in Japan protests Russia’s actions against Ukraine, near the the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday. | REUTERS

The Kishida administration also planned to patiently continue negotiations with Russia to resolve the problem. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, Japan decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia in step with the United States and Europe, saying that Russia’s behavior will shake the foundation of international order.

Sanctions that Japan imposed on Moscow after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 were thought by some to be not very effective. But a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said, “This time, I think our sanctions will be effective because we are acting with the United States and Europe.”

But Russia is reacting harshly to the Japanese sanctions. Another senior official of the Foreign Ministry cautioned that Russia is expected to “take retaliatory steps with a similar degree” against Japan.

“We cannot advance the territorial negotiations at this moment,” a government official said.

Also clouding the restart of bilateral talks are worsening sentiments toward Russia among lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At Friday’s joint meeting of LDP divisions, including the foreign affairs division, some called for a review of the framework on Japan-Russia joint economic activities. Others complained that Tokyo has a ministerial post for economic cooperation with Russia, which is now held concurrently by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda.

“Economic cooperation won’t lead Russia to return the four islands to Japan. The current framework no longer works,” an LDP lawmaker said, urging the government to seek a new path for realizing the return of the islands.