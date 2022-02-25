Japan will impose additional sanctions targeting Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, joining the United States and Europe in piling pressure on Moscow that defied international calls for diplomacy.

Speaking at a news conference, Kishida said the new package of sanctions include export controls on semiconductors and other products, a freeze on assets held by Russian financial institutions and a suspension of visa issuance for certain Russian individuals and entities.

The announcement came hours after leaders from the Group of Seven nations condemned Russia and pledged to take "severe and coordinated" economic and financial sanctions for its "completely unjustified" attack.

Kishida unveiled the first set of sanctions targeting Russia on Wednesday.