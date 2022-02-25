The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 11,125 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 5,004 from a week before, as well as 23 fatalities.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 79, down by two from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 11,794.3, down from 14,574.6 a week before.

Public health experts said Friday that new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo may remain elevated for an extended period of time.

There is a need to keep a close watch on the spread of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant, the experts said at a metropolitan government meeting.

Hospitalizations and severe cases remain high. If the current situation continues, Tokyo’s health system will face a crisis, the experts said.

Of 104 samples of COVID-19 tests examined by the metropolitan government for seven days through Monday, there were four suspected BA. 2 cases.

Also Friday, the metropolitan government said that it will allow all Tokyoites age 18 or over to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at areas of mass inoculation sites currently targeting teachers.

The metropolitan government also said it will use buses as mobile vaccination centers to make it easier for elderly people living in nursing homes to get their shots.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture reported 3,933 cases and 17 deaths, while Hokkaido logged 1,930 cases and 12 deaths.

The health ministry, meanwhile, said the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 1,503 on Friday, up by 29 from the previous day.

The number of deaths among people infected with COVID-19 nationwide totaled 206 on Thursday, exceeding 200 for the third straight day as daily cases across the country numbered 61,259, down by some 34,000 from a week before.