A staffer at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing was detained temporarily by authorities on Monday in the Chinese capital, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters, saying, “We cannot overlook (the incident) and will never accept it.”

Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori summoned Yang Yu, charge d’affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, to the ministry on Tuesday night and demanded that China issue an apology and prevent a recurrence, saying the incident clearly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the inviolability of diplomats, the ministry said.

Yang told Mori that he would report to his government, according to ministry officials.

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi also made a similar request to China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the staffer was detained Monday afternoon while on legitimate official business, despite disclosing his profession to the authorities. The staffer was released a few hours later after exchanges with Chinese authorities and was not physically harmed.

In 2002, a Japanese defense attache was detained by Chinese authorities for 13 hours. A ministry source said such a detention had not happened in China recently.