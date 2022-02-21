Incumbent Nagasaki Gov. Hodo Nakamura, 71, was defeated by first-time candidate Kengo Oishi in Sunday’s gubernatorial election in the prefecture.

Oishi, a 39-year-old doctor, will be the youngest sitting governor in Japan when he takes office.

Oishi, an independent endorsed by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), collected 239,415 votes, against 238,874 votes garnered by Nakamura, also an independent. The other candidate, Yoshihiko Miyazawa, 54, also an independent, won nearly 47,000 votes.

In the election, members of the Liberal Democratic Party were divided between Oishi and Nakamura. The LDP’s prefectural chapter supported Oishi, while about a half of prefectural assembly members of the party backed the incumbent in his third four-year term.

Oishi attracted voter support through many stump speeches, in which he underscored the need to rejuvenate the prefecture’s leader and proposed measures to address a decrease in the population.

Nakamura, also backed by the prefectural chapters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, fell short of Oishi despite his promises to continue his policies and strengthen coronavirus measures.

Miyazawa, aided by the Japanese Communist Party’s prefectural committee, performed poorly. His policy pledges included a review of a prefectural dam construction project. He is a company president.

Voter turnout rose to 47.83% from 36.03% in the previous election four years ago.