All Japan Women’s Shelter Network, a Tokyo nonprofit organization, will start full-fledged courses to train assistance workers for women who have suffered domestic and sexual violence.

With victims of such violence increasing in Japan in recent years, the organization hopes to shore up support for such people by boosting the number of assistance workers with specialist knowledge.

The courses are slated to start in July. The organization will grant its own certifications to those who completed the courses.

According to the Cabinet Office, the number of domestic violence consultations at consultation centers across the country totaled some 190,000 in fiscal 2020, up nearly twofold from the previous year. The number topped 50,000 for consultations on sex crimes and sexual violence.

In August last year, All Japan Women’s Shelter Network set up in Sapporo, Hokkaido, the country’s first training center for workers specializing in assistance for domestic and sexual violence victims.

In its training courses, students learn gender theory and legal systems using an online e-learning platform. They also practice writing applications for protection orders under the domestic violence prevention law and inspect divorce settlement procedures.

Students complete all courses over a period of one to three years. After the completion, they are certified as specialist support workers for domestic and sexual violence victims.

“Many tend to think that anyone can do support work, but actually, legal knowledge is essential,” said Chisato Kitanaka, associate professor at Hiroshima University and co-representative of All Japan Women’s Shelter Network.

“There is a shortage of people with enough expertise and ability,” Kitanaka added.

“If you don’t have enough knowledge, you’ll handle things wrongly. You may lose lives that would have been saved otherwise,” Keiko Kondo, head of the training center, said, stressing the need to increase specialist support workers.

In a test version of the training courses, which started in mid-January this year, some 60 people from across the country took part.

A participant in her 60s from Sapporo said the courses are very informative, allowing her to study from the basics including the historical background of gender issues.

“I’ve come to feel that I want to help women live their own lives as they want,” she said.

“There are many people forced into a situation where they find it difficult to live,” Kondo said. “I hope that specialist support workers we train will help as many people as possible find a path to recovery.”