The industry ministry has started promoting “babytech” products and services, which utilize advanced technologies to ease the burden of child-rearing.

Last month, the ministry and the city of Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, launched a joint demonstration project to have residents try babytech products and services to confirm how effective they are.

With dual-income households increasing, the ministry hopes to make it easier for people to balance work and child-rearing through the use of babytech.

In the project, Odawara residents are lent a device that uses artificial intelligence to help lull a baby to sleep and reduce the burden of dealing with nighttime crying.

Analyzing sounds of a baby crying, the AI device gives likely reasons why the baby is crying and produces sounds that would get the baby to sleep.

Residents can also try an online consultation service that offers advice to women in their pregnancy and lactation period about appropriate medicine combinations.

The ministry and the Odawara government have also set up a social media platform for parents and guardians to share information.

The platform, aimed at helping parents who feel isolated and lonely, is expected to be used for offering used child care products to those who need them.

Earlier this month, an event to let visitors use nine babytech products and services was held in the city.

After the project ends on Friday, the ministry will survey residents who used babytech products and services and analyze their needs.

Based on the results, the ministry plans to consider ways to further promote babytech.

Some babytech products and services are already in practical use, such as an app that recommends travel routes via railroad stations and elsewhere that are good for stroller users who want to avoid stairs. Also in use is a monitor to watch over a baby remotely and a baby food delivery service.

