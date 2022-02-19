Peach Aviation said Friday it will reduce its capital to ¥100 million, aiming to pay less in taxes to make up for cumulative losses due to the pandemic.

Peach’s move was the latest in a series of announcements by Japanese low-cost carriers (LCC) on capital reductions following a steep decline in the number of travelers due to COVID-19.

Peach, which is under the wing of ANA Holdings Inc., will reduce its capital from ¥7.52 billion to ¥100 million on March 30. It will also withdraw all its capital reserves totaling ¥7.49 billion and re-register them as additional paid-in capital.

Zipair Tokyo and Spring Airlines Japan, both LCC arms of Japan Airlines, have already unveiled plans to reduce their respective capital and capital reserves to ¥100 million by the end of next month.

Companies with capital of ¥100 million or less are regarded as small businesses and have lighter tax burdens.

Last year, another budget carrier, Skymark Airlines, reduced its capital to ¥100 million.