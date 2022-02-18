The government received approval from experts on Friday for a plan to end its COVID-19 quasi-emergency designation for five prefectures when it expires on Sunday and extend the measure for 17 others until March 6.

The government is expected to formally adopt the plan later on Friday, a move that will reduce the number of areas on the quasi-emergency list to 31 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

Under the plan, the government’s quasi-emergency designation for Yamagata, Shimane, Yamaguchi, Oita and Okinawa prefectures will be lifted, while 16 others including Hokkaido and Osaka will see their designation extended for two weeks.

Wakayama Prefecture will remain in the quasi-emergency stage for one more week beyond the current expiration on Feb. 27.

Fourteen other prefectures, including Tokyo, Niigata, Aichi and Kochi, will remain on the quasi-emergency list until March 6.

In prefectures under the quasi-emergency status, governors are allowed to take such measures as asking restaurants and bars to shorten operating hours and to not serve alcohol.