Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid concerns about Russia’s possible invasion of the country.

During the 30-minute talks, Kishida said Japan consistently supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and simply cannot accept any unilateral change to the status quo.

The Japanese and Ukrainian leaders agreed to persistently continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

They discussed the protection of Japanese nationals in Ukraine and possible economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

Kishida offered to provide some $100 million in emergency loans to Ukraine. Zelensky gave detailed explanations of the situation inside Ukraine and of Russian troops, according to Kishida.

“We will respond appropriately, in cooperation with the Group of Seven partners and the international community, depending on what occurs,” Kishida told reporters after the phone talks, aligning with comments earlier in the day from major EU member nations such as France and Germany regarding a ramping up of diplomatic efforts to avert a further escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“Our basic stance is to cooperate with the international community while keeping in mind our national interests,” the prime minister added.

Ahead of the call with Zelensky, Kishida spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the phone and agreed to cooperate closely to ease tensions. The European Union leader thanked Japan for its plan to divert part of its liquefied natural gas imports to Europe as the two nations agreed that they will continue to follow developments related to Ukraine with “grave concern,” according to the ministry.

According to the Japanese government, there are some 130 Japanese nationals in Ukraine now. Tokyo has opened a temporary liaison office in Lviv, a western Ukraine city, and is urging the nationals to evacuate immediately.

“We will do our utmost in securing the safety of the people in light of the situation,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s top spokesman.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday at a regular news conference that imposing sanctions on Russia are a possible option.

“If an invasion by Russia does occur, we will respond appropriately to the actual situation by coordinating with the international community, including imposing sanctions.”

Hayashi stressed, however, it is important to continue to seek to “resolve it through diplomatic negotiations” and declined to elaborate on potential sanctions.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Russian naval vessels were increasing activities in the Sea of Japan and waters near Japan, apparently demonstrating their capabilities amid the military buildup around Ukraine.

In a meeting between the Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday, Kishida described the Ukrainian situation as unpredictable.