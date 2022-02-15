Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Fumiko Kinoshita, a former Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly member, to 10 months in prison, suspended for three years, for driving without a license repeatedly.

Her road traffic law violations were “habitual,” presiding Judge Kiichi Hiraide said. “She drove a vehicle seven times in a period of slightly more than a month even though her license was suspended.”

Prior to the period, Kinoshita, 55, had already committed 12 road traffic law violations and had her license suspended four times, according to the ruling.

As a Tokyo assembly member, Kinoshita was supposed to take greater care than others not to break a law, the judge said, adding that her responsibility was heavy.

But Hiraide issued the suspended sentence, saying that she had admitted her guilt, met with criticism from the public and resigned as a Tokyo assembly member.

After receiving the verdict, Kinoshita apologized in a press conference. She promised not to drive a car ever again, but she did not say whether she will seek to return to politics.

According to the ruling, Kinoshita drove a vehicle without a license on seven occasions in Tokyo between May and July last year.

Just after she was re-elected as a Tokyo assembly member in July that year, it came to light that she had caused a car accident resulting in injury that month, during the election campaign period, while her license was suspended.

She was then expelled from Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party in the capital. She quit the assembly in November the same year after being indicted without arrest.