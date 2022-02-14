The Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s planned same-sex partnership system will cover not only residents of Tokyo but also people commuting to workplaces or schools in the capital from other prefectures, informed sources said Monday.

Furthermore, Tokyo’s system, in addition to recognizing same-sex couples, will acknowledge the relationships with their children and will allow applicants to take related procedures online in order to protect privacy and enhance convenience, according to the sources.

Such arrangements are rare for same-sex partnership systems introduced by local governments in Japan and the first among prefectural governments, the sources said.

Same-sex partnership systems allow couples of sexual minorities to be recognized as equivalent to married couples and obtain certificates, making them eligible for such things as moving into family-use housing and giving consent for their partner’s medical procedures.

In 2015, Tokyo’s Shibuya and Setagaya wards became the first municipalities in the country to introduce such systems.

As of January this year, 142 municipalities and the prefectures of Ibaraki, Gunma, Mie, Osaka and Saga had same-sex partnership systems, according to a joint survey by Shibuya Ward and Nijiiro Diversity, a nonprofit organization based in Osaka.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to put its same-sex partnership system in place within fiscal 2022, which begins in April. It plans to introduce the system through a revision to an ordinance on respect for human rights, with a draft revision seen to be submitted to a regular metropolitan assembly session in June at the earliest.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said that the new system will hopefully help alleviate concerns held by sexual minorities and promote public understanding of sexual diversity.