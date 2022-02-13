Over half of people went to work or school instead of taking time off, although they experienced side effects such as fever after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots last year, according to a survey by Taisho Pharmaceutical Co.

The Japanese government is asking that companies adopt a leave system for employees suffering side effects from the coronavirus vaccines. But the survey showed that many people had not taken time off.

According to the survey, 54.3% of respondents who suffered side effects from the vaccines said that they still went to work or school.

The results are believed to be due to labor shortages and other factors.

The survey offered a glimpse into the situation in which workers are unable to take days off even though they want to, with a woman in her 20s saying that she managed to get through the day by taking a fever reducer after arriving at work.

A woman in her 50s said that she received her COVID-19 shot on a Saturday so that she would have the next day off in case she experienced side effects.

Of people who said they took some time off of work or school, the largest number took one day off.

The seriousness of side effects are believed to have differed greatly from person to person, with some people taking three or more days off.

The survey was conducted in December and covered 1,664 people aged 15 or over.

The third round of coronavirus vaccinations is expected to speed up in Japan against the backdrop of the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus.

According to a survey by the health ministry, the proportion of those displaying side effects from the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine of U.S. drugmakers Pfizer Inc. has been almost the same as that of the second shot. Many said that they experienced pain after getting the vaccine, fatigue and headaches.