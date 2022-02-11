NHK admitted in a report released Thursday that the subtitles in a documentary program related to the Tokyo Olympics were inappropriate.

“We deeply apologize,” Chihiro Matsuzaka, executive director of NHK, told a news conference. He was in charge of an internal investigation on the matter.

Matsuzaka also announced punishments for six related NHK officials including a director and a senior producer at NHK’s Osaka bureau, both of whom will be suspended from duty for a month.

The NHK BS1 program mainly featured film director Naomi Kawase serving as the general director of the official documentary film of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Chihiro Matsuzaka (center), executive director of NHK, and others apologize at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

The program contained subtitles reading “a man who said he is participating in an anti-Olympic demonstration” and “(he) revealed (he was) paid for the participation.”

However, the internal investigation, launched last month, concluded after hearings with related people that the subtitles were not correct as there was no proof that the man in the program has joined the demonstration.

On Thursday, a committee of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization, better known as BPO, decided to examine the NHK case on suspicion of a violation of broadcast ethics.