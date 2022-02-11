A government regional branch on Thursday refused to express its opinion on a possible legal problem with what could become Japan’s first confidential birth.

The Justice Ministry’s Kumamoto District Legal Affairs Bureau said it cannot answer a question from Jikei Hospital asking whether submitting a birth notification without the mother’s name would violate the Penal Code.

The bureau told Jikei Hospital that it cannot answer because such matters should be judged by investigative authorities case by case, according to hospital head Takeshi Hasuda.

The hospital in Kumamoto had planned to submit such a notification Monday. But it is reconsidering the plan, Hasuda said.

At the hospital, a woman under 20 gave birth to a baby in December last year under a confidential birth arrangement.

On her behalf, the hospital planned to submit to the Kumamoto Municipal Government a birth notification without the mother’s name, which would apparently be a first in Japan.

Hasuda said that the legal affairs bureau requested the hospital provide the place and date of birth of the baby, saying that the child can be put on a family register under the authority of the mayor even without a birth notification.

The hospital may drop its plan if the child is not put at a disadvantage even if the hospital chooses not to submit a birth notification for the child, Hasuda said.

The hospital will consult the Kumamoto city government, which on Wednesday said it has switched to tolerating confidential births and is planning to cooperate with the hospital over the matter.

On Jan. 13, the hospital presented to the bureau a question on whether submitting a birth notification without the mother’s name would, under the Penal Code, constitute the crime of false entry in the original of a notarized deed.