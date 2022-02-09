South Korean former Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung Han, a campaign staff member for the main opposition party’s presidential nominee Yoon Suk Yeol, has stressed that the country and Japan should resume so-called shuttle diplomacy, with each nation’s leader making reciprocal visits to the other nation.

Kim, a foreign affairs advisor to Yoon, the conservative People Power Party’s candidate for the March 9 presidential election, said in a recent interview, “Making use of the geographical benefits, leaders of the two countries could meet once every month or two to recover trust” amid soured relations over wartime compensation.

Shuttle diplomacy between Japan and South Korea had been implemented by several leaders of the two countries including then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then-South Korean President Roh Moo Hyun in the mid-2000s, but has been suspended for over a decade due to historical disputes.

Tokyo and Seoul are at odds over forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the issue of “comfort women” and export curbs Tokyo imposed on Seoul in 2019.

The term “comfort women” refers to women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

Yoon would put all such issues with Japan together on the table and solve them in a comprehensive way, according to Kim.

“And to do so, the first is to recover confidence in each other, which is why it would be better to have summit talks as frequently as possible,” he said.

Kim criticized the administration of President Moon Jae In for not promptly handling diplomatic concerns with Japan and other countries due to its “North Korea-centered” policies.

In seeking North Korea’s denuclearization, Yoon aims to prioritize cooperation with other countries, especially with the United States and Japan, and discuss measures together, Kim said.

“If Yoon becomes the next president, he will propose to North Korea a denuclearization roadmap that the country would believe beneficial that will be prepared in cooperation with the United States and Japan,” Kim said.

North Korea conducted seven missile launches last month. It has also hinted at restarting nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests to counter the United States.

Latest opinion polls have shown Yoon slightly leading his rival, Lee Jae Myung of the ruling Democratic Party.