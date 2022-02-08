Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the oral COVID-19 treatment being developed by Shionogi & Co., with his remarks coming as the firm prepares to start a late-stage global trial.

Shionogi Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi told reporters that the company could file for early approval of the drug in Japan as soon as next week, and that it could deliver enough doses for 1 million people by the end of March.

Antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. are already being used in several countries and have demonstrated efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at risk of serious illness.

Shionogi said that new results from an ongoing clinical trial of their pill, known as S-217622, showed a "significant difference" in anti-viral effect compared with a placebo, as well as symptom improvement.

Patients with no or mild COVID-19 symptoms were treated with its experimental drug and showed a viral load reduction of around 63% to 80% four days later compared with a placebo group, according to its small-scale study.

Shionogi plans to expand the current trial to include patients with moderate symptoms as part of a late-stage trial and start a global trial later this month.

Prime Minister Kishida told a parliamentary committee meeting Monday that provided the drug's safety and efficacy are confirmed by clinical trials, "we would like to review it promptly."

Teshirogi said Shionogi would primarily roll out supply in Japan to start with, but it then plans to boost production to supply enough pills for 10 million people annually from the new fiscal year starting in April.

The company said it aims to start supplying between 400,000 and 500,000 doses in Japan by the end of February and 1 million doses by the end of March.

The drug was developed for mild-to-moderate coronavirus cases, regardless of whether patients are at risk of hospitalization. It is believed to prevent the virus from multiplying in the body.

The Osaka-based firm has confirmed the drug is also effective against the omicron variant of the virus.

The conditional early approval system allows drugmakers to skip the final stage of clinical trials once a certain level of efficacy and safety has been confirmed, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The system applies in cases where effective treatments for a disease are scarce, and clinical trials may be protracted due to few subjects.

In May 2020, the health ministry gave special approval to remdesivir, an anti-viral drug developed by U.S. firm Gilead Sciences Inc., three days after the company filed the application.

The oral COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir was granted special approval in December 2021, around 20 days after U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co. filed the application.