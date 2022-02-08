The government is considering extending its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures for about three weeks beyond Sunday’s expiration, sources familiar with the matter said.

Officials think that an extension of the designation is needed because of a surge in new COVID-19 cases. In Tokyo, 12,211 new cases were confirmed on Monday, the highest for any Monday in the capital.

The government is expected to decide as early as Thursday whether to extend the pre-emergency period after seeking advice from experts.

As the numbers of new cases continue to surge in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to offer rapid coronavirus antigen test kits for people who designated close contacts of infected people who are isolating at home.

On Tuesday, the metropolitan government started accepting applications for the kits so that close contacts staying at home can test themselves if they develop symptoms.

The kits will be delivered directly to the homes of close contacts.

Applications for the kits will be accepted until Feb. 27. The metropolitan government can accept applications for up to 40,000 kits per day.

The spread of the omicron variant has sharply boosted the number of infected people and close contacts, leaving medical institutions flooded with inquiries about coronavirus tests and consultations with doctors.

The distribution of test kits is expected to help reduce the burden of medical institutions.

If close contacts are found positive with the kits, they can consult doctors for diagnosis without taking additional coronavirus tests.