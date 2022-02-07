The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, going into this summer’s election for the House of Councilors, is stepping up its campaign to amend the country’s Constitution.

The LDP’s task force on constitutional revision held a meeting in the city of Gifu on Sunday, its first meeting outside of Tokyo. The group plans to hold such a local meeting in all of the country’s 47 prefectures by the holiday period in May.

Keiji Furuya, chairman of the group, said at the Gifu meeting that parliament is failing to give the people opportunities to vote in a national referendum to revise the Constitution.

Furuya criticized the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan for what he sees as the main opposition party’s reluctance to actively participate in discussions on constitutional revisions.

“They have no guts. They are insisting that while they are ready to discuss the matter, they don’t want to make concrete proposals. This doesn’t make sense,” Furuya said.

The LDP thinks that holding such local meetings will help drive discussions on constitutional revisions and rally support from conservative voters toward the Upper House election.

Once the Upper House election is over, there will be no major national election until 2025 unless an election for the House of Representatives is called. The LDP apparently hopes to pave the way for constitutional revisions during the three-year period.

“The most likely scenario is to create the momentum for a national referendum during the period,” Furuya told reporters after the Gifu meeting.

In last year’s Lower House election, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, both of which are positive about constitutional revisions, increased their seats. The CDP and the Japanese Communist Party, which are cautious about the matter, had the number of their seats reduced.

The LDP believes that this shift in the political landscape among opposition parties will be a boon to its efforts to amend the Constitution.

At an informal meeting of directors of the Lower House Commission of the Constitution on Thursday last week, the CDP opposed a proposal for the commission to meet on Thursday this week.

Nippon Ishin reacted negatively to the CDP’s reluctance and sought to accelerate discussions on constitutional amendments, saying that the CDP does not represent opposition parties.

The LDP aims to create an environment that would have the CDP agree to let the commission meet while avoiding a strong-arm approach that could backfire.

The LDP and others seeking to revise the Constitution are calling for adding an emergency situation clause to enable an extension of lawmakers’ terms in times of emergencies, among other measures.

They think that the addition of an emergency clause can be acceptable to voters due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic. The LDP aims to first focus discussions on constitutional revisions on the clause.